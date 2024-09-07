So, it feels like a natural move to go from the long-running ITV series to the high-stakes world of superspies… right?

Well, yes - at least according to Anne Hegerty, the professional quizzer behind the persona of 'The Governess' in the show.

After making her on-screen acting debut as a nosy neighbour in Exorcising Barry, a short film that recently screened at the Genesis Theatre in London, the 66-year-old now has her sights set on something much bigger - James Bond.

Speaking to BBC Three Counties Radio, Hegerty revealed: "I like an action movie - not that I'm very good at action, but I can be the person that sits behind the desk and tells everybody to go out.

"I'd love to be in the next James Bond film, I'd love to be in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe], anything like that."

So, could we soon see The Governess become the new M? With all the talk of who is going to take over the title of 007 in future films, there’s been no real news on who will make up the rest of the spy franchise’s ensemble. Step forward, Anne.

The self-proclaimed film buff isn’t getting too picky, either way, and is interested in expanding her acting career outside of global franchises.

She continued: "I've always been interested in cinema since I was a child, so anybody that has anything to offer will be absolutely fine."

Hegerty would follow in the footsteps of Walsh in taking to major franchises, after the host of The Chase made his mark as companion Graham O'Brien in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who.

We can’t wait to see what’s next - The Vixen as a future Star Wars villain, anyone?

