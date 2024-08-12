Over the course of its tenure on TV, The Chase has aired more than 2,200 daytime shows and some 235,000 questions have been asked to close to 9,000 contestants.

The series was recently licensed in Slovenia and Romania, meaning it has now been commissioned in 21 territories!

Michael Kelpie, Managing Director of Potato, the ITV Studios label which produces The Chase, said: "15 years on air is an incredible achievement and one we’re so proud of.

More like this

"With The Chase still winning accolades and expanding around the world, the show continues to go from strength-to-strength entertaining global audiences."

Read more:

Meanwhile, Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV said: "The Chase is still the most watched programme in daytime reaching over 9.2 million viewers every week and having been streamed more than 23 million times in Q1 of this year alone.

"So, we're very excited and proud to be celebrating 15 impressive years of the show later this year on ITV1 and ITVX."

The series stars Bradley Walsh as host along with the formidable chases, Paul Sinha as The Sinnerman, Mark Labbett as The Beast, Anne Hegerty as The Governess, Darragh Ennis as The Menace, Jenny Ryan as The Vixen and Shaun Wallace as The Dark Destroyer.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Chase's 15th anniversary special will air on Monday 2nd September at 5pm on ITV.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.