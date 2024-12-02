"It was often very laughable, but you can't mock it and expect it to work," he explained. "You have to buy into it."

First appearing as Bond in Casino Royale in 2006 up until his final blockbuster No Time to Die in 2021, James Bond has taken up a large portion of Craig's career, with the actor admitting he is "now a completely different person".

Daniel Craig. Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

He added: "Listen, [Bond] is nearly 20 years of my life. When I took it on I was one person. I'm now a completely different person.

"I'm not doing this movie in response to that. I'm not that small. But I couldn't have done this movie when I was doing Bond. It would've felt kind of, 'Why? What are you trying to prove?'"

Craig is set to appear on the silver screen in Luca Guadagnino's Queer, which sees him lead the cast as William Lee, an exiled American in Mexico City who becomes infatuated with a younger man, Eugene Allerton, played by Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey.

Set to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 13th December, Craig's role in Queer has been met with wholly positive reviews, with RadioTimes.com noting that the actor is "fully committed to the role", alongside "fine actors".

As for who will be taking over as Bond from Craig, it still remains unclear, but the actor isn't bothered who steps into the infamous spy shoes next.

In an interview with Variety, Craig and co-star Starkey were given questions to test how well they knew each other, and were asked: "If you were to pass the James Bond torch, who would you love to see play him?"

Before Starkey could answer, Craig laughed and said: "I don't care."

Well, that's us told!

