James Bond boss wants to avoid "playing it very safe" as search for next 007 continues
Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have expressed their dedication to Bond films heading to the big screen, rather than streaming.
It's now been over three years since the last James Bond film, No Time to Die, arrived in cinemas, and as the search for a new lead actor continues, longtime producer Barbara Broccoli has expressed a desire to "be brave" with the franchise.
As reported by AP News, Broccoli was speaking as she and fellow producer Michael G Wilson received the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award, a non-competitive Oscar.
The duo expressed how adamant they are about the theatrical distribution model, following Amazon's purchase of Bond production company MGM, and Broccoli added: "People are playing it very safe. I think in times of crisis like this, you’ve got to be brave.
"It’s certainly a new era in the movie business, so we’re trying to figure it out."
Speaking about the lengthy delay between films, Jennifer Salke, Amazon MGM Studios global head, gave her own thoughts, saying: "There are a lot of ideas [about potential actors] that have popped up that I thought are interesting.
"I think there are a lot of different ways we can go. We have a good and close relationship with Eon and Barbara [Broccoli, producer] and Michael [G Wilson, producer]. We are not looking to disrupt the way those wonderful films are made. For us, we are taking their lead.
"The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned at this point."
As well as the search for a new star to take up the Bond mantle, the hunt for a new director is also on, with Venom: The Last Dance director Kelly Marcel having been among the rumoured candidates.
Marcel herself responded to appearing on a list reported by The Telegraph, naming directors in consideration for Bond 26, saying: "That’s an extraordinary list to be on. I was flabbergasted.
"There’s never been a female Bond director, and of course, when you see something like that, it’s just incredibly humbling.
"So I’m grateful to be mentioned alongside any of those brilliant, brilliant directors."
