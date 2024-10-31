This new reimagining, which is filming now in Austria, is being directed by Black Adam's Jaume Collet-Serra and has been written by Ana Lily Amirpour, with the intention being that it will get a theatrical release.

According to Variety, Brosnan will play "seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper, who operates a luxury chalet in the Dolomites with daughter Sydney".

The synopsis says: "During a weekend trip with a billionaire’s son, they are targeted by a gang of kidnappers.

"Ray’s daughter Naomi (James), still haunted by a past climbing accident, witnesses the attack and escapes. To save her family, she must confront her fears and fight for survival."

Sylvester Stallone as Ranger Gabriel "Gabe" Walker in Cliffhanger. StudioCanal

Other stars set to feature in the film, which is described by Variety as a "father-daughter take on Die Hard", include Nell Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery.

Director Serra said in a statement: "Shooting our movie on location in the Dolomites using large format cameras was imperative for us to show the scope and scale of the story we’re telling. We’re going to bring the audience a truly thrilling and visceral, premium theatrical experience.

"Lily in particular has gone above and beyond for the role, putting in real training and learning to climb. Her dedication has allowed us to capture some incredible shots we couldn’t have achieved otherwise, and the whole crew is blown away by her commitment."

Back in May 2023, a legacy-sequel to Cliffhanger was announced, with a different writer and director than the original film and with Stallone returning. That film was said to continue his character Gabe's journey, and feature a trip to the Italian Alps.

The project has evidently since shifted dramatically, as it is now not clear that the new version of Cliffhanger will have any clear story ties to the original.

