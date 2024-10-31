Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham joins new thriller

The news was first announced by Deadline , with it also being reported that The Regime ‘s Andrea Riseborough and Pistol’s Anson Boon are among the cast.

Line of Duty star Stephen Graham has been cast in a new thriller film, Good Boy, which is coming from director Jan Komasa.

The synopsis for the film, which has been written by Polish newcomer Bartek Bartosik and British writer Naqqash Khalid, says: “19-year-old Tommy likes his life as a criminal, and leads his friends in acts of horrifying violence, until one night he is kidnapped by a stranger, Chris (Graham).

“Waking up with a chain around his neck in the basement of an isolated home, Tommy (Boon) finds himself at the centre of a dysfunctional family dynamic as Chris and his mysterious wife Kathryn (Riseborough) try to make Tommy a ‘good boy’, in a process of forced rehabilitation.

“The one thing Tommy knows for sure: he must escape.”

Good Boy has reportedly already completed filming at studios in Warsaw and on location in Yorkshire. Release details are not yet available.

This is just one of many projects Graham has coming up, including films such as Blitz, Deliver Me from Nowhere and the Peaky Blinders movie.

The latter is filming now and will be coming to Netflix, with other series stars such as Cillian Murphy and Sophie Rundle also returning, and new stars including Barry Keoghan and Rebecca Ferguson joining.

Meanwhile, Graham’s upcoming TV projects include Adolescence, which will also star Ashley Walters and be helmed by the director of Boiling Point, and A Thousand Blows, the boxing drama created by Steven Knight, which is coming to Disney Plus.

That series will also star Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty, and will transport viewers to the world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London.

