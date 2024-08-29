Neither Ferguson's nor Keoghan's character has yet been revealed, and we are still awaiting news of any returning characters beyond Murphy's Tommy Shelby.

As has already been announced, the film, written by Steven Knight, will go into production later this year, and will be directed by Tom Harper.

When the film was first confirmed, Knight said: "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

More like this

Tommy Shelby. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Earlier this year, the writer said that he expected the film to go into production in September, suggesting more announcements could be just around the corner.

Knight said at the time: "I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Cillian is really up for it. So I can’t wait for it to start shooting."

Read more:

The film might not even be the only project Peaky Blinders fans can get excited about.

It has previously been reported that Netflix, which is behind the film, is also looking to produce multiple spin-off series to the original show, including one set in Boston in the middle of the 20th century, and another focusing on Polly Gray, the character played by the late Helen McCrory.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.