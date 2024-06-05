Knight said in a statement: "I’m genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen. It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war."

Meanwhile, Murphy added: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby. BBC/Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd./Robert Viglasky

Harper said: "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"Peaky has always been a story about family – and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Other than Murphy, no casting has yet been announced, although it seems unlikely Tommy would be returning without the rest of the Shelby clan, played by the likes of Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle and Conrad Khan.

Knight previously said that he expected the movie to film in September 2024, adding that he was just doing the "final polishes" on the script.

He continued: "I think the film is gonna be a step up again, and it’s gonna be great that Peaky fans can meet in one place and watch it. The budget will be bigger, but also because we know we’re ending this chapter, we’re all going to try to do our best. Cillian [Murphy] is really up for it. So I can’t wait for it to start shooting."

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders ended with Tommy leaving his family behind as he believed he was dying, but then realising that his doctor had purposefully given him a false diagnosis. He then rode off to start the next chapter of his life.

Peaky Blinders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The movie will stream on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama or Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.