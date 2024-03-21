During the premiere for his new BBC series This Town, Knight told BirminghamWorld: "[Cillian] definitely is returning for it. We're shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth."

This will come as a delight to fans, especially given the Oscar-winning actor has remained tight-lipped as to what capacity he would feature in any big-screen adaptation.

"It's always about the story. It's always about the script," Murphy told CBS News last month. "If [Steven] feels like there's more story for Tommy, then I'll be there."

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd / Robert Viglasky

As for what the film will entail, no one really knows apart from Knight. The creator told RadioTimes.com back in 2022 that the movie would take place during the Second World War.

He said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

In another interview with RadioTimes.com, the creator teased that viewers should "expect the unexpected" in the film, but what that means isn't clear just yet.

With filming set to take place in September, details should hopefully soon come to light!

There is certainly buzz around Murphy give his recent Oscar nomination and subsequent win, which saw him take home the award for Best Actor for his role in Oppenheimer as the titular scientist.

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb and for better or worse we're now living in Oppenheimer's world," Murphy said as he accepted his award.

"So I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub for the latest news.

