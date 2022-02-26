After giving an update on the previously announced Peaky Blinders feature film , which we now know will feature Tommy Shelby, Knight recently teased what the movie's plot will entail.

We may not yet have seen the long-awaited final season of Peaky Blinders , but creator Steven Knight is already giving us tantalising details of where the story might be heading next.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Knight said: "I know what's going to happen in those stories and it's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in."

Knight had long said he originally intended for the story of Peaky Blinders to be one of Britain between the wars, but recently has been open about wanting to explore the Second World War era further, telling Empire it will go "into and beyond" the conflict.

As for how plans for the film are developing, Knight had an exciting update to share on his progress: "I'm writing at the moment. In terms of the cast, the nature of the story offers up all sorts of possibilities for some incredible cast."

Over the years the acclaimed crime drama has accrued a host of celebrity fans, from Brad Pitt to Samuel L Jackson, so when it comes to casting Knight should have his pick when it comes to A-list talent.

Season 6 sees the arrival of new cast members Stephen Graham and Conrad Khan, while returning cast include Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson, Sam Claflin, Sophie Rundle, Natasha O’Keeffe, Tom Hardy and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Rundle recently told RadioTimes.com exclusively that the end of Peaky Blinders season 6 isn't "neat and cookie-cutter" and will keep "the world alive". Thankfully, we don't have long to wait now until we find out exactly what it all means for Tommy and the Peaky Blinders going forward.

Peaky Blinders season 6 begins on Sunday 27th February at 9pm on BBC One, and the full series so far is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

