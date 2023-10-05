This Town is set in 1981 and is both a high octane thriller and family saga. It tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, and each in need of the second chance that music offers.

The cast is led by a number of rising talents, including Levi Brown (Loss and Return), Jordan Bolger (The Woman King), Ben Rose (Line of Duty) and Eve Austin (You) as its four young leads.

The series also stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Nicholas Pinnock (Marcella), and David Dawson (My Policeman).

Take a look at the first look images of This Town. One image shows leads Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn, Jordan Bolger as Gregory Williams and Levi Brown as Dante Williams walking down a street.

Levi Brown as Dante Williams. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Another image shows Levis Brown as Dante Williams in a record store in This Town, and a third photo shows co-stars Eve Austin and Levi Brown in their roles as Jeannie Keefe and Dante Williams.

Michelle Dockery, who is best known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley in the ITV series Downton Abbey, will also feature in This Town, and can be seen in an image putting on lipstick.

Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe and Levi Brown as Dante Williams. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Another image shows Ben Rose, Freya Parks, Levi Brown and Eve Austin in a warehouse.

Michelle Dockery as Estella and Nicholas Pinnock as Deuce Williams. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

This Town will be co-produced with Mercury Studios, which is part of the Universal Music Group, who is set to bring in high-profile musicians to “help lay the backdrop for Knight’s incredible story.”

Ben Rose as Bardon Quinn, Freya Parks as Fiona, Levi Brown as Dante Williams and Eve Austin as Jeannie Keefe. BBC/Banijay Rights/Kudos

Mercury-nominated musician, novelist and poet Kae Tempest and producer Dan Carey have written the songs performed by the band on screen.

