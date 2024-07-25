Also joining them are Fionn O’Shea (Normal People), Niamh McCormack (Everything Now), Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country) and Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones).

The cast is rounded out by Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall).

The impressive stacked cast will tell the story of the Guinness family, who stands to be one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties.

On the announcement of the cast, series creator, writer and executive producer, Steven Knight, said: “I am thrilled that we have such an exceptional cast and such an exceptional team to tell this story inspired by an exceptional family."

Anne Mensah, Netflix Vice President of UK Content, also said: "We are thrilled to be embarking on this epic and wondrous journey with our partners at Kudos.

"Steve Knight’s scripts read like pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight. We cannot wait to see this story come to life through Tom Shankland’s inspired vision and his breathtaking cast.”

Similarly, Karen Wilson, Joint MD of Kudos, added: “I can’t think of a better cast of actors to bring Steven’s incredible scripts to life. We’re in the very early stages of filming, but I already know this is going to be an unmissable drama. Netflix audiences around the world are in for a real treat.”

As per the synopsis for House of Guinness: "Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story will reimagine the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness."

Of course, Knight is no stranger to the TV screen, having been at the helm of recent projects like This Town and The Veil. It has also been confirmed that Knight will be returning to the world of Peaky Blinders alongside Cillian Murphy for a Netflix film, with Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby.

While there's plenty in the Knight pipeline to come, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for exciting updates on House of Guinness, which has now officially gone into production.

House of Guinness will be coming to Netflix.

