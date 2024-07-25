Fans quickly flocked to social media to express their excitement at Little gracing our screens as Parker once again, with one fan congratulating the actor while another wrote: "Good evening Inspector Indeed! I see I’m just in time for the best part of #DeathInParadise."

One fan also wrote: "Watching repeat of @deathinparadise on @BBCOne with @RalfLittle, what a shame you have replaced him and so many of the original team.... this was the best."

Death in Paradise.

Well, a lot has certainly changed since Little first came on the scene in the role, with the character having grown to love Saint Marie, remain on the island, solve various murders and manage to get embroiled in his own matters of the heart.

And it's safe to say that loyal fans of the show have continued to tune into repeat episodes in their droves, with the latest overnight viewing figures for Tuesday 23rd July showing that 1.71 million people tuned in.

Similarly, in the week of Friday 12th to Sunday 14th July, the repeated Death in Paradise episode achieved a viewing figure of 1.53 million while the week after (Friday 19th-Sunday 21st), the overnight TV rating was at a very impressive 1.81 million.

Of course, Little has now exited the series, with news of his departure having been announced previously this year.

In his statement announcing the news, Little said: "I want to say an enormous thank you to everyone who watched and supported the show when I arrived four and a half years ago.

"Coming into a series beloved by millions was a huge responsibility and I had no idea whether viewers would take to my interpretation of Neville's character, and indeed to me.

"It was quite a relief that the response has been overwhelming, and it's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to bring Neville Parker to all of you and to share his quite profound journey with you."

Little is set to be replaced by EastEnders and Sherwood star Don Gilet, who will be taking up the helm of the new series as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson. Like many of his predecessor detectives, he's set to arrive in Saint Marie from the UK and isn't exactly taken with his new surroundings.

Aside from Death in Paradise, fans of Little's can look forward to his new series with Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star Will Mellor: Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

The new series will see the pair embracing their 'spiritual' side, facing their fear of ageing and discovering the perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper, with each episode set to be themed.

Repeat episodes of Death in Paradise season 9 are airing weekly on BBC One every Tuesday at 9pm. Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.