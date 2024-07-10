According to a release, each themed episode will see them embark on a series of encounters and challenges that will test their attitudes on everything from embracing their 'spiritual' side to facing their fear of ageing and discovering the perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper.

The description continues: "Whether they’re being open-hearted and honest, ridiculously competitive, or just winding each other up, Will & Ralf Should Know Better will let the nation bear witness to two friends getting life right, but more often getting it oh so very wrong."

Speaking about the commission, Mellor explained that he'd "wanted to do a series like this for years", and explained what he hoped he and Little might get out of the experience.

"We’re both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better," he said. "Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”

Meanwhile, former Death in Paradise star Little said he was "thrilled" to be working with Mellor himself so soon after they finished a recent podcast tour together.

"This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time," he added. "I can’t wait to get going."

And UKTV's commissioning director Jason Dawson said: "I think we all get to a point in life where the world feels like it’s moving too fast, so making a show that mischievously explores this through the lens of a friendship that’s evolved (or not as the case may be) over 20 years feels incredibly timely and relevant to our audience.

"We’re hugely excited to be working with Will Mellor, Ralf Little and Afro-Mic to bring this to screens later this year."

