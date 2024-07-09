Doctor Who alum Ingrid Oliver, who is also married to author Osman, is joining The Thursday Murder Club's ensemble cast too, alongside Geoff Bell (The Curse), Paul Freeman (Absentia) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso).

The crime comedy-drama is being adapted by Chris Columbus, best known for the first two Harry Potter films, with Osman suggesting that his flick will boast the greatest line-up of British talent since the Wizarding World.

The main cast includes Dame Helen Mirren as former spy Elizabeth, Sir Ben Kingsley as retired psychiatrist Ibrahim, Pierce Brosnan as lifelong union activist Ron, and Celia Imrie as ex-nurse Joyce.

These four members of the so-called Thursday Murder Club are retirement home residents who fancy themselves as amateur sleuths, but quickly become wrapped up in a very real and dangerous case.

David Tennant (Good Omens), Jonathan Pryce (3 Body Problem), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Archie) round out the supporting cast.

David Tennant, Naomi Ackie and Daniel Mays.

The Thursday Murder Club is currently filming but does not yet have a confirmed release date. Last week, Osman shared a photo from the set.

The film will be available around the world exclusively on Netflix, which has another light-hearted crime caper on its schedule in the form of Rian Johnson sequel Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

Osman's novel earned a warm reception from critics and readers upon release in 2020, and was followed by several sequels including The Man Who Died Twice, The Bullet That Missed and The Last Devil to Die.

