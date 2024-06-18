But now, Deadline has confirmed that David Tennant (Doctor Who), Daniel Mays (The Long Shadow), Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), Jonathan Pryce (3 Body Problem) and Henry Lloyd-Hughes (Archie) have all joined the Netflix film too.

As of yet, there's been no word on who the new crop of actors will be starring as but we're sure with some serious acting talent on board, The Thursday Murder Club will be one of the more anticipated films in the next year or so.

Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, novelist Richard Osman said: "There's some great names and some more names coming as well. I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies."

Richard Osman. David Levenson/Getty Images

Osman released the novel back in 2020 to critical acclaim and although the presenter was best known for being at the helm of shows such as Pointless and House of Games, he's become a major force in the world of fiction, going on to release three other books in the series.

The new film is based on the popular novel which follows a group of four friends – Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron – in a retirement home, who come together to try and solve the murder of a property developer. While a release date for the film is yet to be announced, we do know that filming begins later this month.

Aside from Osman's novel being the basis for the film, Chris Columbus is also on writing and directing duties. Columbus is of course known for his work on Home Alone, Mrs Doubtfire and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. So, it's safe to say that the new murder mystery film will likely be injected with a heavy dose of lighthearted fun and mischief.

The rest of the main cast was initially announced in April, with the final fourth star, Imrie, confirmed later in May. The Calendar Girls favourite, also known for her roles in Bridget Jones's Diary, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, rounded out the cast as Joyce.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

