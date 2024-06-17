And it's not too long to wait until the release of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, as it's been confirmed it will drop on Prime Video on Thursday 25th July.

Not only is the film Ritchie's latest venture, but the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is positively star-studded, boasting the likes of Henry Cavill, who leads the charge as No. 62 Commando unit Gus March-Phillipps - based on a real-life figure.

Henry Cavill in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Dan Smith for Lionsgate

The cast also includes Reacher's Alan Ritchson, The Gentlemen's Henry Golding, Ambulance's Eiza González, Magic Mike's Alex Pettyfer and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who is known for his roles in the After movies.

More like this

Cary Elwes takes on the role of Winston Churchill, while Freddie Fox stars as James Bond author Ian Fleming - both roles that are, of course, based on real people.

Described as an "action-comedy", the film is set to tell the story of "the first ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK prime minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials, including author Ian Fleming".

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The official synopsis continues: "The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques.

"Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

After riding high from the success of Netflix's The Gentlemen, it's safe to say that fans of Ritchie's will be eagerly anticipating this new release, which promises laughs and plenty of spy action.

Since premiering in the US a couple of months ago, the film has received lots of mixed reviews, but it does promise to be a fun new addition to Ritchie's already expansive filmography.

Of course, there are plenty of similarities to be drawn between Cavill's role in the new upcoming Ritchie film and James Bond, a franchise that he has long been rumoured to join.

Read more:

Previously speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Cavill said: "I'm sure Ian Fleming wrote James Bond with a lot of stories, a lot of different characters, in mind, but as I understand it, Gus March-Phillipps was one of the stronger influences.

"And, in fact, they all had code numbers, and Gus was W01, which is what eventually became 007 over time. They all had these little code numbers, just so they could reference each other and be deniable in their operations."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will be released on Prime Video on Thursday 25th July.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.