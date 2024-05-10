The story is a fictionalised version of the Second World War's Operation Postmaster, in which a small British group known as the Special Operations Executive (SOE) were tasked with stealing navy ships from the Axis forces.

Ritchie doesn't fret over historical accuracy, but if you're a fan of the filmmaker's anarchic style, this could be one to look out for when it finally arrives in the UK.

On that note, here's what we know so far about where you can find the film.

Where to watch The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – is it available online?

Alex Pettyfer, Alan Ritchson, Henry Cavill, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Golding in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Dan Smith for Lionsgate

The answer to that question depends on where you are in the world.

In the United States, the film is already available to buy or rent via online platforms including Prime Video, iTunes and Google Play.

However, this is one of those frustrating situations where the UK release is lingering far behind – in fact, there's still no confirmed release date for the film here, whether in cinemas, on streaming or other home media.

If you're really eager to know more about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, you could consider listening to the audio version of the Damien Lewis book on which it is based – available on Audible.

Will The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare be on Netflix or Prime Video?

Alan Ritchson in a scene from the film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Lionsgate

This is a hard question to answer at this point.

Neither platform has announced any intention to host the film just yet, but it's possible the film could go straight to streaming in the UK given its rather disappointing box office performance across the pond.

Either service could make a natural home for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Prime Video has previously premiered Ritchie's films Operation Fortune and The Covenant, while it is also heavily invested in star Alan Ritchson, who fronts the service's mega-hit drama Reacher.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has recently found success on Netflix with The Gentlemen; but as a potential second season would likely to take a while to produce, acquiring the rights to this film could be a more timely way to capitalise on the hit.

We'll update this page when a UK streaming release date for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is confirmed.

Is there a trailer for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

Yes! Check out a preview of the film below:

