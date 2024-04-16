We've already had Matthew Vaughn's new film, Argylle, and now he has the lead role in Guy Ritchie's upcoming action-comedy film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare – which even includes Bond creator Ian Fleming as a character.

The film recently launched its first trailer and seems to bear all the hallmarks of its director's trademark style, so fans of Ritchie's previous work look to be in luck.

Its not just Guy Ritchie and Henry Cavill behind this one, with a plot reportedly inspired by the recently declassified files of the British War Department and an all-star international cast that also includes Eiza González and Henry Golding - it certainly looks like one to watch.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare release date, cast and plot. Jump down to the end of the page to watch the trailer!

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare release date in the US is Friday 19th April 2024. Unfortunately, we still don't know when its UK release date is. Fingers crossed we don't have to wait too long.

We do know that the film is skipping UK cinemas in a blow to any and all Guy Ritchie/Henry Cavill fans.

Thanks to Yahoo! Movies, we can say that The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare won't release in cinemas in the UK, and will instead launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

This is what happened to Guy Ritchie's The Covenant, Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, too.

We'll update this page with The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's UK release date as soon as we're able once it's confirmed.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare cast

In addition to Cavill – who takes on the lead role of the real-life founder of the No. 62 Commando unit Gus March-Phillipps – the film boasts a star-studded supporting cast.

Among the big names to feature include Reacher star Alan Ritchson, The Gentlemen's Henry Golding, Ambulance star Eiza González, Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After movies).

Meanwhile, some actors are playing historical figures who will be very recognisable to most viewers – for example, Cary Elwes is taking on the role of Winston Churchill and Freddie Fox stars as James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Other stars set to appear include Babs Olusanmokun (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Til Schweiger (Atomic Blonde), Henrique Zaga (The Stand), Fisher Stevens (Succession), Danny Sapani (The Diplomat) and Carlos Bardem (Assassin's Creed).

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare plot

Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Lionsgate

The official synopsis for the movie reads: "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first ever special forces organisation formed during WWII by UK prime minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming.

"The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly 'ungentlemanly' fighting techniques.

"Ultimately, their audacious approach changed the course of the war, and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare."

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer

The first trailer for the film arrived at the end of January 2024, and promised fans the chance to "discover the first special forces mission in history".

It follows Cavill's character as he is released from prison and asked by Churchill to help on a top-secret mission, although he reveals that the team he would have in mind to accompany him might not be to the prime minister's tastes.

You can check out the action-packed trailer below:

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is scheduled to be released on Friday 19th April 2024 in the US.

