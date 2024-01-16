Ritchie not only created the series but also wrote and directed it, meaning fans don't have to worry that it will simply be an imitation of his unique filmmaking style. But when is the series being released and who else stars in it?

Read on for the everything you need to know about The Gentlemen on Netflix.

When will The Gentlemen be released on Netflix?

Ray Winstone in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix

We don't have an exact release date for The Gentlemen on Netflix yet, but we do know that it will be at some point in March 2024.

The series was first announced as being in development in late 2020, with it being described as a full-circle moment, as Ritchie had initially pitched the plot of The Gentlemen film as a TV show.

Miramax head of worldwide television Marc Helwig said: "Miramax Television is thrilled to break new creative ground in our partnership with Guy Ritchie on The Gentlemen.

"One of the most distinctive and prolific filmmakers working today and someone whose creativity I have admired for many years, we couldn’t be more excited to bring the cinematic journey of The Gentlemen forth into the realm of global premium television.”

What is The Gentlemen about?

Max Beesley as Henry Collins in The Gentlemen. Matthew Towers/Netflix

The Gentlemen is set in the same universe as Guy Ritchie's 2019 crime film of the same name, but it features a different cast and tells a different story.

The official synopsis for the series says: "The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizeable country estate - only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire. Moreover, a host of unsavoury characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation.

"Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it."

The Gentlemen cast – Will any of the film's stars return?

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina, Theo James as Eddie Horniman, Jasmine Blackborow as Charly Horniman, Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman and Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix

The series is set in the world of Guy Ritchie's film The Gentlemen, but it is not expected to star any of the original characters, so don't be on the lookout for Matthew McConaughey or Hugh Grant at any point.

Instead, the cast will be led by Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, while Ray Winstone, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, Max Beesley and Peter Serafinowicz are amongst those making up the supporting cast.

Winstone's involvement was only announced in January 2024, with the actor playing Bobby Glass, a career criminal from the East End of London who founded an industrial cannabis empire, and the father of Scodelario's character.

Here's a full list of the central cast for The Gentlemen:

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Giancarlo Esposito as Uncle Stan

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Jasmine Blackborow as Charly

Harry Goodwins as Jack

Dar Salim as TBC

Pearce Quigley as Gospel John

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Peter Serafinowicz as TBC

The Gentlemen trailer

You can watch the full trailer for The Gentlemen on Netflix right here now.

The Gentlemen will arrive on Netflix in March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

