The supporting cast for the series includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito and Ray Winstone, as well as Vinnie Jones and Joely Richardson.

Jones and Richardson spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about how they both joined the show's cast, with frequent Ritchie collaborator Jones saying: "Mine was early. Guy text me and he said, 'What you up to?' He said, 'I might have something coming up for you,' which was quite a bit before.

"And so then I just had to wait for the bits, you know, 'What is it?' You know, and he said, 'I'll tell you more later.' So that’s how I was involved from kind of day one, I think as soon as he knew it was happening. I kind of got a text, yeah."

Jones then joked about Richardson auditioning for her role and being sought out by Ritchie because of her appearance in an advert, before she added: "I was sent the script and I was like, 'God, Guy Ritchie, that would be great.'

"I wasn't quite sure, a lot of producers had done Peaky Blinders, so it was a mixture of these worlds of, I say, Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders all mashed together that I thought was really exciting.

"But when you sign on for a television series, you’re given one or two episodes, so you don't know how the characters will develop. So it's a bit of a leap of faith, because you're signing on for many, many months."

Jones plays Geoff Seacombe in The Gentlemen, the groundskeeper of the Horniman family's estate, while Richardson plays Lady Sabrina, Eddie's mother and the wife of the late duke.

