Knight was speaking in the Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine about the Peaky Blinders ballet The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, which will be available to watch at home over the Christmas period, when he gave an update on the film's progress.

Knight said: "I’m just working on the final bits of it at the moment. I just sit down at the keyboard and start. It’s a bit like having a dream, for me. You sit there and all this stuff comes, and then you read it back and think, 'That’s pretty good – but where did it come from?'

"The plan is to start shooting that in the middle of next year."

Ever since the series came to an end, the show's stars have been offering their thoughts on whether they will be returning for the film, with Cillian Murphy saying earlier this year: "I would love to do a movie if there’s more story to tell. I’ll wait and see, but I have no update for you on that."

Meanwhile, Ada Shelby star Sophie Rundle previously said that she hadn't heard anything about the film, but that "the appetite" for it will be "generated by the fans".

Daryl McCormack, who played Isaiah, also said he hadn't heard anything yet, but added that he was "so grateful to be able to be involved in such an iconic show before it finished".

He continued: "And to come back for a second season, as well, really made me feel like I could really own my part within it."

The film is expected to be set during World War II, and Knight has said that it will be "the same but different" to the series, telling viewers to "expect the unexpected".

Peaky Blinders seasons 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

