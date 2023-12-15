"Tommy is intoxicated by mysterious newcomer Grace," reads the official synopsis. "While he's building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy's gang.

"As the story unfolds, hearts are broken, and revenge is sought."

Watch it on Monday 1st January at 9:25pm on BBC Four.

The late Benjamin Zephaniah, who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the TV series, narrates key moments in the performance, which was choreographed by Benoit Swan Pouffer, artistic director of the Rambert Dance Company.

The on-stage band will also perform specially commissioned music by Roman GianArthur and iconic Peaky tracks from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

Here's a trailer of what you can expect below:

Following Peaky Blinders season 6, Knight has been working on a movie to wrap up the story of Tommy and co.

"It's about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which the Peakys are going to be involved in," he told RadioTimes.com. He also said it would be "the same but different", and that viewers should "expect the unexpected".

Polly Gray, who was played by the late Helen McCrory, will also "remain a fundamental part of the movie".

But the plot and cast have yet to be officially announced.

