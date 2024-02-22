And though they play new characters, the recently released footage certainly has plenty of tonal and visual nods to the film.

In signature Ritchie style, the trailer opens with a foul-mouthed rant launched by James's Eddie Horniman at his brother, played by Daniel Ings.

Their father has just died, leaving Eddie in charge of their sizeable country estate – and his secret cannabis empire.

More like this

Read more:

The latter thrusts him into the criminal underworld, where he crosses paths with Winstone's career criminal Bobby Glass and his glamorous daughter Susie (Scodelario), as well as a whole host of unsavoury characters, including Giancarlo Esposito's Uncle Stan, who ominously warns in the trailer that "people either survive in the jungle, or exist in the zoo".

Judging by the rest of the footage, our money is on Eddie attempting the former.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Gentlemen will arrive on Netflix in March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.