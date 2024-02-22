Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen unveils star-studded trailer for Netflix series
Theo James is in for a rough ride in the new trailer for Guy Ritchie's series based on his 2019 film.
Netflix has just dropped a trailer for its upcoming action series The Gentlemen, set in the world of Guy Ritchie's 2019 film.
Ritchie created the series, which is set to land on the streamer in March, and which features a stellar cast led by Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone.
And though they play new characters, the recently released footage certainly has plenty of tonal and visual nods to the film.
In signature Ritchie style, the trailer opens with a foul-mouthed rant launched by James's Eddie Horniman at his brother, played by Daniel Ings.
Their father has just died, leaving Eddie in charge of their sizeable country estate – and his secret cannabis empire.
The latter thrusts him into the criminal underworld, where he crosses paths with Winstone's career criminal Bobby Glass and his glamorous daughter Susie (Scodelario), as well as a whole host of unsavoury characters, including Giancarlo Esposito's Uncle Stan, who ominously warns in the trailer that "people either survive in the jungle, or exist in the zoo".
Judging by the rest of the footage, our money is on Eddie attempting the former.
The Gentlemen will arrive on Netflix in March.
