In an interview with US Weekly!, she said: "I've watched every season with relish. I just love it. So it's kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don't [feel that I] fit in there. That's a whole world set in the '80s.

"When you really buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me.

"I never watch [a project] once I'm in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won't be watching [season five]."

Hamilton's role in the final season of the Netflix series is still being kept under wraps and things are still fairly secretive.

She explained that co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer gave her the "shape of the character but not of the story."

"They have to be very careful with their story," she told the publication. "So I still don't know how it ends. And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it's going to go. But that's to protect it from all the people that want to know."

As well as a lack of information about Hamilton's character, not much is known about the plot of season 5, but it'll likely have something to do with the shocking ending of season 4.

The last season saw Vecna's curse split Hawkins into four pieces and now fans know Max (Sadie Sink) is very much alive, there are a number of questions about what will happen to the friends this time round, but it's "really good" according to Hamilton.

"I do get to be there for table reads and watch it unfold and be part of it. I'm thrilled to be part of it," Hamilton said.

"But I just never, ever saw that one coming. It is different when you're a fan of the show to sort of go, 'Well, how do I fit?' But we're working on it. It's good. It's really good."

