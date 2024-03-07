For more information about the characters and where you've seen the actors before, read on.

The Gentlemen cast

The full cast of The Gentlemen is as follows.

Theo James as Eddie Horniman

Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass

Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass

Daniel Ings as Freddy Horniman

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe

Giancarlo Esposito as Uncle Stan

Chanel Cresswell as Tammy Horniman

Michael Vu as Jimmy Chang

Max Beesley as Henry Collins

Jasmine Blackborow as Charly

Harry Goodwins as Jack

Pearce Quigley as Gospel John

Peter Serafinowicz as Tommy Dixon

Ruby Sear as Gabrielle

Josh Finan as Jethro

Gaïa Weiss as Princess Rosanne

Alexis Rodney as Stevens

Logan Dean as Blanket

Mason Antonio Fardowe as Keith

Theo James plays Eddie Horniman

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Kevin Baker/Netflix

Who is Eddie Horniman? A captain in the British Army and the second-born son of the Duke of Halstead, who unexpectedly inherits his father's fortune and title – "a role he never wanted, and perhaps believed wasn’t within him". When he becomes saddled with his newfound criminal responsibilities, "his character will be tested like never before".

Where have I seen Theo James before? Most people will know him from season 2 of Mike White's The White Lotus, The Time Traveller's Wife alongside Rose Leslie, period drama Sanditon and sci-fi Divergent.

Kaya Scodelario plays Susie Glass

Kaya Scoderlario in The Gentlemen. Netflix

Who is Susie Glass? She looks after her father's criminal organisation on his behalf. "As something of a chameleon, from inner-city boxing gyms to high-society galas, there are few places she can’t seamlessly fit in."

Where have I seen Kaya Scodelario before? You might have watched her in teen comedy Skins, BBC Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse, Netflix's Spinning Out and sci-fi film Maze Runner.

Ray Winstone plays Bobby Glass

Ray Winstone in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix

Who is Bobby Glass? A career criminal from London's East End who is currently behind bars, leaving his daughter Susie to take care of things while he's away. He's described as "highly intelligent, and with a finely-honed cunning instinct".

Where have I seen Ray Winstone before? He's best known for playing the "tough guy". His CV includes Sexy Beast, The Departed, Nil By Mouth, 44 Inch Chest, Cold Mountain, King Arthur, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Beowulf and That Summer!.

Daniel Ings plays Freddy Horniman

Daniel Ings plays Freddy Horniman. Netflix

Who is Freddy Horniman? As his father's first-born son, Freddy believed he would inherit the family estate, "which is why he never succeeded at anything". Instead, he's spent his time partying, drug-taking and tied up in "embarrassing business misadventures", from which he's amassed an almighty debt.

Where have I seen Daniel Ings before? He's appeared in Netflix comedy-drama Sex Education, I Hate Suzie starring Billie Piper, BBC drama The Gold and sitcom Lovesick.

Joely Richardson plays Lady Sabrina

Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina. Netflix

Who is Lady Sabrina? The Dowager Duchess of Halstead and mother to Eddie, Freddie and Charly. While "upstanding and honest", "there are parts of Sabrina’s life of which her family are not yet aware".

Where have I seen Joely Richardson before? You might have watched her in Ryan Murphy's Nip/Tuck, The Patriot, Netflix's One Day and 101 Dalmatians.

Vinnie Jones plays Geoff Seacombe

Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe. Netflix

Who is Geoff Seacombe? Halstead Manor's gamekeeper. He is "stoic, stolid and unswervingly loyal to the Hornimans". He also has a secret, which he's "kept for many years".

Where have I seen Vinnie Jones before? He previously worked with Ritchie on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. His CV also includes Mean Machine, X-Men: The Last Stand, Gone in 60 Seconds, Kill the Irishman and She's the Man.

Giancarlo Esposito plays Uncle Stan

Giancarlo Esposito as Uncle Stan in The Gentlemen. Netflix

Who is Uncle Stan? An extremely wealthy American who distributes methamphetamines. He wants to get his hands on "Bobby Glass's substantial market share".

Where have I seen Giancarlo Esposito before? He's best known for playing crime boss Gustavo Fring in crime drama Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul. You might also have watched him in crime drama Godfather of Harlem, Netflix's Kaleidoscope, Prime Video's The Boys, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, sci-fi series Revolution, comedy-drama Dear White People, Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing and thriller The Usual Suspects.

Chanel Cresswell plays Tammy Horniman

Chanel Cresswell plays Tammy Horniman. Netflix

Who is Tammy Horniman? Freddy's wife. Despite initial appearances, Tammy has "hidden depths".

Where have I seen Chanel Cresswell before? She played Coleen Rooney, the wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney, in Channel 4's Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama. You might also know her from comedy Trollied and season 1 of ITV crime drama The Bay.

Michael Vu plays Jimmy Chang

Michael Vu plays Jimmy Chang. Netflix

Who is Jimmy Chang? An expert in weed and Susie's chief grower. He's described as "sweet, fanciful and true-hearted to a fault".

Where have I seen Michael Vu before? This is his biggest role to date.

Max Beesley plays Henry Collins

Max Beesley plays Henry Collins. Netflix

Who is Henry Collins? The ex-army officer is now a successful London boxing promoter. Henry is "smooth-tongued and self-assured", "complex yet unpretentious". And "those who choose to do business with him must tread carefully".

Where have I seen Max Beesley before? You might know him from Sky historical drama Jamestown, Sky psychological thriller Mad Dogs, BBC drama Hotel Babylon, Jed Mercurio's Bodies, Apple TV+ Hijack drama starring Idris Elba and the 2022 remake of The Midwich Cuckoos.

Jasmine Blackborow plays Charly

Jasmine Blackborow plays Charly. Netflix

Who is Charly? Freddie and Eddie's sister, who often removes herself from the family hullabaloo.

Where have I seen Jasmine Blackborow before? She appeared in historical drama Marie Antoinette and Netflix's Shadow and Bone.

Harry Goodwins plays Jack

Harry Goodwins plays Jack. Netflix

Who is Jack? Susie's charming younger brother whose only "real concern is achieving immortality within the ring". But he's often distracted by his "amorous exploits".

Where have I seen Harry Goodwins before? This is his biggest role to date.

Pearce Quigley plays Gospel John

Pearce Quigley plays Gospel John. Netflix

Who is Gospel John? A cocaine dealer from Liverpool who favours violent means to achieve his ends. He "offsets his wrongdoing with a healthy dose of Christian fervour".

Where have I seen Pearce Quigley before? You might know him from Mackenzie Crook's Detectorists, BBC drama Cutting It, and he recently appeared in long-running BBC drama Death in Paradise.

Peter Serafinowicz plays Tommy Dixon

Peter Serafinowicz plays Tommy Dixon. Netflix

Who is Tommy Dixon? A Liverpool cartel boss and Gospel John's brother. He's a "no-nonsense individual with a penchant for vibrantly coloured tracksuits", and he has an "especially vindictive streak".

Where have I seen Peter Serafinowicz before? His CV includes Prime Video's The Tick, The Peter Serafinowicz Show, BBC comedy Look Around You, Guardians of the Galaxy and US sitcom Running Wilde.

Ruby Sear plays Gabrielle

Ruby Sear plays Gabrielle. Netflix

Who is Gabrielle? A gun for hire who is shrouded in mystery. "She’ll take on any job, no matter how big or small, never letting her conscience get in the way."

Where have I seen Ruby Sear before? This is her biggest role to date.

Josh Finan plays Jethro

Josh Finan plays Jethro. Netflix

Who is Jethro? He's good with numbers and accompanies Tommy

Where have I seen Josh Finan before? You might have watched him in BBC drama The Responder starring Martin Freeman.

Additional cast includes:

Gaïa Weiss (Vikings) as Princess Rosanne - the Countess of Tournai and 11th in line to the Belgian throne. She's friends with the Hornimans and was previously close with Eddie, who she still has feelings for.

Alexis Rodney (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Stevens - "Uncle Stan's loyal manservant and all-round fixer."

Logan Dean (EastEnders) as Blanket - Susie Glass's loyal body man.

Mason Antonio Fardowe as Keith - Bobby Glass's faithful foot soldier.

