Those who have will know that the story certainly isn't all wrapped up by the end of episode 8, and instead there is still plenty of potential for a second season, which would likely follow up on the new partnership between Eddie Horniman and Bobby and Suzie Glass.

Someone who certainly wants to see a second season is Alexis Rodney, who plays Stevens in the series, the lawyer of Giancarlo Esposito's character Stanley Johnston. Rodney spoke with RadioTimes.com exclusively about the possibility for a season 2, and for his character to return.

He said: "Who knows what the future holds. Stevens is running free with his Machiavellian ways, up to mischief somewhere. I hope it goes to season two.

"When you look back to really great shows like The Wire, with the magic of writing we can still have those guys, their prison world going on, we can explore that, with young Stevens on the outside, maybe making some visits in you know to handle business. That's the route I want to go because I want to be in it [laughs]."

Giancarlo Esposito as Stanley Johnston and Alexis Rodney as Stevens in The Gentlemen. Kevin Baker/Netflix

The end of the season saw Johnston arrested, after Eddie turned his former associate Henry Collins to work for him. He then managed to get hold of Johnston's tax returns, and leak them to HMRC.

The final scene of the series saw Johnston having a meeting with Ray Winstone's Bobby Glass in his prison of sorts, which, as we found out earlier in the season, seems to be very open indeed.

Rodney continued: "They’re still there, and those guys, two absolute legends Ray Winstone and Giancarlo.

"I'd actually worked with Ray back in 2008 on something called All in the Game, had the experience of meeting the lovely Ray before, but we didn't have any scenes on this unfortunately. But who knows? Maybe in a second season."

