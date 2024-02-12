The White Lotus star Theo James leads the cast as the awkwardly-named Eddie Horniman (also known as 'The Duke'), who unexpectedly inherits the entire estate of his wealthy father.

Little does he know that the family's fortune, which he'd thought to be legitimate, is actually built on the illegal cannabis trade, which plunges him into a murky criminal underworld filled with dangerous individuals.

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Kevin Baker/Netflix

It's evolve or die for the family, which also includes Daniel Ings as Eddie's slacker brother, Freddy, Joely Richardson as his mother, Lady Sabrina, and Vinnie Jones as loyal gamekeeper Geoff Seacombe.

The cast of The Gentlemen also includes Kaya Scodelario as Susie, the sophisticated daughter of gangster Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), while Breaking Bad icon Giancarlo Esposito plays a high-society dealer who goes by the pseudonym Uncle Stan.

The Gentlemen is confirmed to be launching on Netflix on Thursday 7th March 2024.

You can get a brief introduction to all of the characters in Netflix's The Gentlemen in the 30-second compilation of clips and motion posters below, which was released by the streaming platform today.

The Gentlemen characters – motion posters

Ritchie's original The Gentlemen film was released in cinemas mere weeks before the spread of COVID-19 became a global crisis, but still managed to rake in more than $100 million at the box office, before finding yet more fans on streaming.

Matthew McConaughey led the cast of that chapter, which also featured Charlie Hunnam, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery in memorable roles.

