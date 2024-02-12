The latest shockwave hit in last night's episode, when Matthew was struck from the board of his family's company after accruing £250,000 in debt (that's £3.4 million when adjusted for inflation), resulting in the immediate suspension of his salary.

That leaves Trixie as the sole earner in their family home, which Matthew doesn't own, while even Nonnatus House could be affected - as it's revealed that he failed to sign the deed over to the nuns who live there.

All these cascading disasters, combined with a stark change in Matthew's behaviour and personality, have led some fans to speculate he could take his own life in a tragic twist at the end of the season.

Though devastating, it's a potential storyline that could be used to bring attention to the vital need for men to ask for help and be open about their feelings in a manner Matthew has chosen not to do (suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK).

In light of this, one viewer on X (formerly Twitter) urged sympathy for the character's plight, saying that "his parents have put unfair expectations on him".

Another fan said that the possible direction of the plot would show how much "pressure" men were under in this time period to provide for their families, while neglecting their own mental health.

They later shared they feared the loss of a "great character".

Another only hoped that, if this is indeed the culmination of Matthew's story arc, it is handled with the "utmost care", as many viewers will have been affected by the issue.

When news of Olly Rix's departure from Call the Midwife first broke, RadioTimes.com reported that the door would be left open for a possible return in the future.

That would seem to rule out Matthew taking his own life, although the storyline could still go in a dark and hard-hitting direction, such as depicting an attempted suicide or seeing the character hospitalised with depression.

Some fans have also taken note of comments from Matthew reporting regular headaches, leading to some speculation over a possible cognitive illness, which could explain what one fan referred to as a "sudden change of character".

Call the Midwife continues on Sunday 25th February 2024, with the drama having one week off in order to make room for the BAFTA Film Awards, which take place this weekend with David Tennant hosting.

The Samaritans are available 24/7 if you need to talk. You can contact them for free by calling 116 123; email jo@samaritans.org or head to the website to find your nearest branch.

What to watch on TV this week: 12th - 18th February

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

