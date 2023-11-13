Call the Midwife leaves door open for Olly Rix return after season 13
RadioTimes.com understands that Olly Rix's departure from Call the Midwife is not set in stone.
After it was reported earlier this year that Olly Rix would be leaving Call the Midwife in season 13, RadioTimes.com now understands that not only will he be in the entirety of the upcoming season, but the door is also being left open for him to return in the future.
Rix's character Matthew married Helen George's character Trixie in the finale of season 12, and now it seems that he could still return to the show beyond season 13.
It has also recently been reported that Trixie would be leaving at the end of season 13, but RadioTimes.com now understands that this is not the case, and that she could still be sticking around.
While it seems there could be less departures from Poplar than was once thought in this upcoming season, there will still be multiple arrivals, with two new midwives joining the show.
Renee Bailey will be playing Joyce Highland, a Trinidadian pupil midwife described as "hardworking, fiercely bright and deeply kind". Meanwhile, Natalie Quarry will be playing fellow pupil Rosalind Clifford, described as "naive at times, but with an inner steeliness".
Heidi Thomas previously said of the new characters: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.
"Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we?What is love? And where do we belong?"
Before the new season arrives, fans will first get a chance to return to Nonnatus House for this year's Christmas special, which star Stephen McGann said would have a different feel to the regular seasons, as with previous festive specials.
"It has a different feel; it’s a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe," he said. "It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."
