An insider claimed: "The news of Olly's departure has left the cast and crew stunned and upset. They all thought he was a mainstay on the series after his prominent wedding scenes to Helen last season."

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Matt Towers

A spokesperson for the drama declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Earlier on the year, Rix revealed how he made the filming for Matthew and Trixie's big day in Call the Midwife extra special.

"I did everything I could to make sure that I didn't see Helen before she arrived on set," he explained to Ranvir Singh during an appearance on Lorraine.

"I had no idea what the dress was gonna look like, and I said to the guys dropping us down there, 'Please make sure we don't cross paths, I don't want to see her until I see her walking down the aisle.'

"Amazingly, it worked, and it was a bit of a heart-stopping moment."

Viewers can expect a return to Poplar in the upcoming Christmas special in December, with the 13th season set to air next year.

As revealed in the Radio Times magazine, the upcoming episodes are set to welcome some new faces to the show.

Student midwives and roommates Joyce and Rosalind, played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry, will be joining the cast.

