In exciting picture posts shared to the Call the Midwife Twitter and Facebook pages, fans have been treated to a glimpse of some of the beloved cast in action.

Call the Midwife fans, you may want to try and remain calm but it's official: filming for season 13 has begun.

While a release date hasn't yet been confirmed, the post also outlines that season 13 will land on our screens next year with a new Christmas special due for this festive period.

The Facebook post announcing the news of filming stated: "BREAKING!! It's official – Call the Midwife has begun filming for series 13!! We bring these pics straight from our filming set, where our intrepid Buckles, accompanied by the lovely Cyril, have the honour of beginning series 13 with the opening scene!!

"Actors Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte and Annabelle Apsion were on hand to posing for our traditional clapperboard shot, while the marvellous Daniel Laurie (Reggie, pictured) was waiting in the wings to begin his year's work with the family.

"We have SO MUCH to show you – beginning with our Christmas Special – so stay tuned!! Call the Midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 13 in 2024 xx."

Similarly, fan favourite character Doctor Turner, played by Stephen McGann, has returned to his iconic desk set-up for filming, with the actor sharing a picture of the set, captioned: "Hello again old friend."

The general practitioner is a stalwart of the series and the picture shows not only his doctor's desk, but also the background fireplace adorned with tinsel and Christmas cards. Very fitting for the upcoming Christmas special, but what could be in store?

While details of the future episodes are being kept firmly under wraps for now, we do know that the series will continue portraying the stories of the time period.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at an event to promote the Call the Midwife tour at Chatham Historic Dockyard, McGann said: "I can assure you that what we don't do as a programme is set out to do… a 2023 issue.

"If it throws up any mirror or if people see resonances in it, it’s not because we’ve implanted some issues in there to show you that. But it’s interesting how often people see the resonances and go, ‘Oh, well they must be saying this [about the present day]’. No, we’re just telling a story from that time."

He added: "Sometimes you move on, sometimes you still have some work to do."

As for the Christmas episode, if the previous years' episodes are anything to go by, it's set to be a wonderful affair of heartwarming moments and important plot lines. But speaking about the annual episode, McGann also revealed that it is different from their regular series filming.

He continued: "It has a different feel; it’s a different audience, people are staying home with their families and so it's a different vibe. It's also the thing that brings us into a new season. It has all those elements and over the years, we've all gotten used to that rhythm."

