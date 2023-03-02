While we'll have to wait a while for season 13 to give us some answers, Elliott has had her say on what should happen to her on-screen husband.

Following Leonie Elliott's exit from Call the Midwife yesterday, fans of the BBC show have been wondering what will happen to Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) – Lucille's husband who she left behind in Poplar – with Lucille now staying in Jamaica for good.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview about her departure from the show, the Call the Midwife star said that Cyril should remain on the Nonnatus House scene.

Leonie Elliott as Nurse Lucille Robinson on Call the Midwife. BBC

"I think there should always be a place for Cyril, Zephyrn Taitte is a wonderful actor," she said.

As for fans' reactions to her exit, Elliott said that she was "overwhelmed by the response".

"It is very touching to know Lucille has captured so many hearts!" she added.

Call the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas told RadioTimes.com at the start of the month that "Cyril is very much around at the moment".

"He's back in Poplar and he's waiting. And I think we're all waiting with him to find out what's going to happen," she added. "We are all Cyril at the moment. We are all in the dark. We don't know what's going to happen."

The recent season saw Elliott's character Lucille leave Poplar for her home of Jamaica after suffering a miscarriage and seeing a rise in anti-immigrant sentiment in the area.

Meanwhile, her husband Cyril had began to worry that she would not be returning from the Caribbean after learning that she had taken a job on a maternity ward over there – and now we know that she'll be staying in Jamaica.

