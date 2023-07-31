The update said: "This week has been the last week of filming before we take our regular summer break on the production of Series 13 - and there has been a definite end-of-term feel to proceedings...

"Down in the clinic, our brilliant Megan Cusack (Nancy) felt inspired to swap roles with trusty sound man Tom so she could try her hand at operating the boom microphone (I'm not sure she's quite got the hang of it...)"

The post continued: "Meanwhile, over at the Turner house, Patrick and Shelagh (Stephen McGann and Laura Main) sent us a summery kitchen selfie before they head off on their holidays. Filming days are long, and the hours are variable - sometimes the crew will need to shoot from early daytime into the very late evening to catch essential night scenes.

"Weeks of this, away from family, can take its toll - and so a good break in high summer allows the crew enough time to see their folks and get away for a holiday. The benefits to morale - and to the subsequent work - are enormous.

"When we return, we have the second half of Series 13 to shot, which will take us all the way through to November. And then we begin the countdown to Christmas!! The spirit on set is wonderful, and the stories we are filming are powerful and moving. We look forward to showing you...."

It was recently confirmed in another update from the set that a former star would be returning for the new season, with Nate Court, who appeared in the show as a baby in the season 10 finale playing Robert Dellow, appearing in a picture with Daniel Laurie.

This upcoming 13th season won't be the last we'll see of Call the Midwife - far from it in fact, as it was confirmed earlier this year that the show would be returning for both a 14th and 15th season beyond it.

Call the Midwife is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

