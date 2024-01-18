BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2024: Oppenheimer and Poor Things lead nominations
The BAFTA Film Academy has confirmed its nominations shortlist for 2024.
Awards season is very much upon us – and two weeks after releasing its longlist, BAFTA has now revealed the final nominations for its upcoming Film Awards.
Oppenheimer and Poor Things are among the films to feature heavily in the nominations for the ceremony, which will be held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday 18th February with David Tennant as host.
Christopher Nolan's acclaimed biopic of the father of the atomic bomb scored 13 nominations, while Yorgos Lanthimos's adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel achieved 11 nods, while other films to fare well include Killers of the Flower Moon (9), The Zone of Interest (9) and Barbie (5).
Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper are among the big names hoping to get their hands on an iconic golden mask – while The Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was a surprising omission.
These nominations follow BAFTA's previous announcement of the shortlist for this year's EE Rising Star Award, which comprised Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play) Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me) and Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex).
Without further ado, here are all the films, actors, and creatives who've been shortlisted for a BAFTA Film Award this year.
BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2024: Full list of nominees
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Leading Actor
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Director
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not In English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Casting
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Cinematography
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Makeup & Hair
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Original Score
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
British Short Animation
Crab Day
Visible Mending
World to Roam
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
