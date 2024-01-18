Christopher Nolan's acclaimed biopic of the father of the atomic bomb scored 13 nominations, while Yorgos Lanthimos's adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel achieved 11 nods, while other films to fare well include Killers of the Flower Moon (9), The Zone of Interest (9) and Barbie (5).

Meanwhile, in the acting categories, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, and Bradley Cooper are among the big names hoping to get their hands on an iconic golden mask – while The Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone was a surprising omission.

These nominations follow BAFTA's previous announcement of the shortlist for this year's EE Rising Star Award, which comprised Jacob Elordi (Saltburn), Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play) Sophie Wilde (Talk To Me) and Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex).

Without further ado, here are all the films, actors, and creatives who've been shortlisted for a BAFTA Film Award this year.

BAFTA Film Awards nominations 2024: Full list of nominees

Best Film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All of Us Strangers

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Leading Actress

Emma Stone as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Searchlight Pictures

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

Supporting Actress

Claire Foy – All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer. Universal Pictures

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Paul Mescal – All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Director

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

EE Rising Star Award - voted for by the public

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Mia McKenna-Bruce in How To Have Sex. Mubi

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not In English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

Animated Film

The Boy and the Heron.

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Casting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Costume Design

Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple/Paramount

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Makeup & Hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Original Score

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Production Design

Barbie dancing with a Ken. Warner Bros/Jaap Buitendijk

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Special Visual Effects

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Sound

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

British Short Animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

World to Roam

British Short Film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

