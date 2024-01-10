In its 19th year, this year's nominees were announced at The Savoy Hotel in London, ahead of the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024.

Elordi, who shot to fame in HBO series Euphoria, can currently be seen in Prime Video film hit Saltburn and Priscilla as Elvis. The actor said of his nomination: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BAFTA and EE with a Rising Star nomination.”

Dynevor, who many will known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Bridgerton, can currently be seen as one of the leads in financial thriller Fair Play alongside ‎Alden Ehrenreich.

‌Commenting on her nomination, Dynevor said: “Being recognised by the EE BAFTA Film Awards for the EE Rising Star Award is a testament to the hard work of the entire team on ‘Fair Play’ who brought this film to life. I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects. Thank you to BAFTA and EE for listing me alongside this year's wonderful nominees.”

Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. WB.

E‌debiri recently starred in satirical teen comedy film Bottoms, with the actress playing the leading role of Josie. Edebiri is also best known for her role in The Bear opposite Jeremy Allen White, a role which recently earned her a Golden Globe at this year's ceremony.

‌Commenting on her nomination, E‌debiri said: "It’s wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination. It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh. I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.”

Also shortlisted is Mckenna-Bruce who received critical acclaim for her lead performance in How To Have Sex, which was released in November 2023. Upon the announcement of her nomination, the actress commented: “I have always been inspired by the work of those actors recognised in the BAFTA EE Rising Star category. To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful, thank you to the jury.”

Rounding out the shortlist is W‌ilde, who took the lead in Talk To Me, which has been hailed as "the scariest horror movie of 2023" and was released to critical acclaim. The actress recently led the cast of Netflix's Everything Now and is set to appear in Boy Swallows Universe.

Commenting on her nomination, Wilde said: "I am so very excited and grateful to BAFTA and EE for including me in this category and amongst this year’s brilliant nominees. To be recognised, and for Talk To Me, a film we all put so much love and hard work into, is a privilege."

The Rising Star Award is the only category at the BAFTA Film Awards to be decided by a public vote, and voting is now open on the BAFTA website.

Viewers can watch the winner being announced on BBC One on Sunday 18th February, when the awards ceremony, hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, will be broadcast in full.

10th January 2024, The Savoy, London: Phoebe Dynevor, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Sophie Wlide are among the five nominees for the EE Rising Star Award ahead of the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards. The press conference was introduced by BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip, and hosted by Stephen Graham and Ali Plumb. The award is the only category at the EE BAFTA Film Awards voted for by the public, and voting is now open at ee.co.uk/BAFTA

This year's nominees were decided by a jury panel featuring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People), Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London) and Himesh Patel (Good Grief), as well as a host of other industry experts.

The winner will be announced on Sunday 18th February 2024 at the EE BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Previous winners of the Rising Star Award have included James McAvoy, Eva Green, Juno Temple, Tom Hardy, Kristen Stewart, Jack O’Connell, Will Poulter, John Boyega, Tom Holland, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Micheal Ward, Bukky Bakray, Lashana Lynch and Emma Mackey.

This year's group are the first of the nominees at this year's BAFTA Film Awards to be announced, with the rest of the nominations set to be revealed on Thursday 18th January.

The longlist for this year has already been unveiled, with Barbie, Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon all appearing in 15 different categories at this point in time – but how many nominations will they secure?

Other films to also feature frequently on the longlist include Poor Things in 14 categories, Maestro in 12 categories and Saltburn in 11 categories.

The BAFTA Film Awards will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday 18th February. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

