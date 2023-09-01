The movie follows two queer high school outcasts, PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) as they start an all-girls fight club with the ulterior motive of sleeping with cheerleaders.

The result? Their fare share of bruised faces and bloody noses.

Naming a few of the film's inspirations, Sennott said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "We had references in our mind in terms of Scott Pilgrim, Jennifer's Body, Jawbreaker… all these different movies.

"But we also wanted to make sure we weren't [just] doing one and that it was a mash-up of genres. It's a campy high school movie, but it's also an action movie."

Adding that the film also contains its faire share of gore, Sennott continued: "I think no one actually thought that we were gonna make it bloody. We had our producers calling […] they were like, 'Just for clarity, it's not actually a fight club...?' We were like, 'It's a fight club!'"

Read on for everything you need to know about the movie, including when it's set to land in the UK.

Bottoms was released in the US on 25th August, while the worldwide theatrical release is set for 1st September.

The movie first premiered at SXSW back in March to positive reviews.

An official streaming release date is yet to be announced, but given that Bottoms is an MGM movie, it is expected that it will eventually come to Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.



Who’s in the cast of Bottoms?

Rachel Sennott in Bottoms. MGM/ YouTube.

Rachel Sennott stars as PJ while Ayo Edebiri appears as Josie, two unpopular students who decide to start an all-girls fight club.

Meanwhile, Havana Rose Liu (No Exit) features as Isabel, Kaia Gerber (American Horror Stories) as Brittany and Nicholas Galitzine (Red, White & Royal Blue) as Jeff.

Other cast members include Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Marshawn Lynch (Westworld), Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown), Miles Fowler (The Resident) and Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live).

Behind the camera, Shiva Baby’s Emma Seligman is directing the film. Sennott co-wrote the script with her, too.

