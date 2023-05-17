The film, titled Twisters, has been described as a "new chapter" of the 1996 movie, which followed a team of storm-chasers hunting down a powerful tornado. Plot details for the new film currently remain under wraps.

The cast of the long-awaited Twister sequel is starting to take shape, with Daryl McCormack joining Daisy Edgar-Jones in the new movie.

Edgar-Jones, who is known for starring in Normal People, Fresh and Where the Crawdads Sing, was previously reported to be playing the lead in the film, and it has now been revealed by Variety that McCormack, who has had major roles in Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, will feature in a supporting role.

The film is set to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, known for Minari, and written by The Revenant's Mark L Smith. It will be released on 19th July 2024.

Helen Hunt as Dr Jo Harding and Bill Paxton as Bill Harding in the original Twister. Warner Bros

The original film starred Helen Hunt as Dr Jo Harding and Bill Paxton as Bill Harding, while their co-stars included Philip Seymour Hoffman and Succession's Alan Ruck.

Read more:

Edgar-Jones and McCormack have garnered praise for their previous screen roles, with Edgar-Jones being nominated for a BAFTA TV Award for her performance in Normal People in 2021.

Meanwhile, McCormack was nominated for two BAFTA Film Awards this year, for both Best Actor in a Leading Role for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and for the Rising Star Award.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When announcing his nominations, Marvel star Hayley Atwell praised McCormack's performance in the film, saying: "I know Emma [Thompson], I’ve worked with her, and it was amazing that in that process it was a very short shoot.

"Daryl came in quite late to the process of it and so didn't have much time to prepare and there he is opposite Dame Emma. And knowing the context of that and how he so beautifully, graciously held his own with such dignity in that role, and presence - I was really moved by it and really blown away. So he's so deserving to be up there twice."

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.