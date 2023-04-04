The end of Succession is in sight, and the creators of the series have promised it will fulfil the promise of its title by naming an heir to the media empire created by the ruthless Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Since the show began, speculation has run rampant over which of its self-serving, egomaniacal characters might position themselves best to take over, with the status quo shifting several times throughout the run.

Logan's three youngest children – Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) – have all been frontrunners at one point or another, with each one also suffering a spectacular fall from grace.

It's led some to wonder whether Succession will end with the total downfall of the Roy children, although the final scene of season 4 episode 2 suggests there's still hope for one in particular.

We can't rule out the possibility that someone else entirely could swoop in to steal the top prize from under their noses, but Logan has previously indicated a preference for keeping his business in the family.

In the wake of the latest episode of season 4, here's our verdict on who is currently most likely to win Succession.

Succession season 4 power ranking: who will win?

1. Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin)

Kieran Culkin as Roman in Succession season 4. SEAC

Roman has come a long way since his season 1 introduction as the class clown. Truly, it's a testament to the power of a Waystar Royco management training course that he's now in pole position to take over his father's ruthless news operation.

Succession season 4 episode 2 sees the media mogul attempt to poach his son from the so-called rebel alliance, telling him he needs his help to transform the right-leaning ATN news channel into something "faster, lighter, meaner and wilder".

For a man with a thinly veiled need for validation, it's an offer that could be too tempting to pass up – even if it means stabbing his siblings in the back. Let's just hope he's a bit more careful with his personal photos this time.

2. Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun)

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch in Succession season 4. HBO

Over the previous three seasons, Greg has emerged as the people's champion. While he hasn't entirely shed his awkward, bumbling persona, he has certainly acclimatised to a cutthroat corporate environment.

He could well be considered the dark horse of the competition. Though Logan has repeatedly indicated that he doesn't take him seriously, he's yet to provoke the full ire of the Roy patriarch in the way that many other family members have.

Could we reach a point towards the end of the series where, with all immediate options exhausted, Logan turns his gaze to a more distant relative? There would be something quite poetic about that, given Greg's introduction as a powerless grunt.

3. Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans in Succession season 4. SEAC

Though Tom clearly enjoyed belittling Greg in the early days of their friendship, the power dynamic between the Disgusting Brothers has visibly shifted over the past two seasons.

Now, Greg is the one creeping up on Tom with bizarre greetings rather than the other way around, and that situation could escalate further with the Roy cousin leapfrogging over the son-in-law to a more senior corporate position.

But don't count Mr Wambsgans out just yet. His actions in the season 3 finale seem to prove that several years spent amongst the Roys have made him a more carnivorous businessman.

As a result, he seems to have earned Logan's respect and loyalty (for the time being, at least), with the boss providing divorce advice and going to him for an honest opinion on Kerry's future as a newsreader – a diplomatic minefield he escaped intact.

4. Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård)

Alexander Skarsgard as Lukas Mattson in Succession season 4. HBO

Though GoJo's acquisition of Waystar hangs in the balance thanks to some last-minute meddling from the kids, there's still a strong sense that eccentric billionaire Lukas Mattson could come out of this evolving situation on top.

He's an aggressive businessman who has more in common with Logan professionally than any of his children, as proven by his previous negotiations with the Royco founder.

In season 4 episode 2, when Logan brands his children as "not serious people", it sounds almost as if he's given up on choosing a successor from the four of them (including Connor) and might finally be diverting attention elsewhere.

5. Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass)

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy in Succession. HBO

I can't shake the feeling that there's more to Marcia's story than what we have seen so far.

The character was an enormous part of Succession's early chapters but has since disappeared into the background, with the latest off-screen update being that she is "permanently" shopping in Milan. But is that really the end for this character?

After all, Marcia is a powerful negotiator herself, at one point almost securing major voting power on the Waystar board, while she successfully arranged a rather lucrative show marriage after breaking away from Logan.

Of course, she also has children of her own, one of whom (Darius Homayoun's Amir) is already working in the Roy empire and could also weaponise his potential to be a witness in a long-gestating murder case against Kendall.

Though we don't see much of her anymore, Marcia still has very sharp hooks in the Roy family – and as Logan's wife, could stand to make some powerful moves in the event of his demise. Watch this space.

6. Connor Roy (Alan Ruck)

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Though his vain and futile presidential campaign plunged him to new depths of embarrassment, Connor Roy displayed some rare self-awareness at the end of Succession season 4 episode 2.

In a sad monologue, he explained to his younger half-siblings that the lack of love he has received throughout his life has made him tougher than they could ever hope to be.

There's truth to his claim that their rebellious actions have always, on some level, been in service to gaining attention or approval from their distant father – which is something that he simply doesn't need.

This secret weapon could make him a late contender to take over, giving him precisely the same cold edge that made his father such a force to be reckoned with.

7. Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook)

Sarah Snook as Shiv in Succession season 4. SEAC

Let's be clear: I don't think that Shiv or Kendall have a snowball's chance in hell of winning Succession.

Both have made aggressive moves against their father in recent days, but neither is gaining any ground in doing so.

Estranged from her father, divorced from her husband and possibly responsible for tanking a merger that would have made her rich(er), it's hard to see Shiv coming out of this in a strong position.

Maybe she can go back to Washington DC, although she has enemies there too.

8. Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong)

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in Succession season 4. HBO

Nope. Not only is Kendall an arrogant moron, but also I think he's likely to end up behind bars before the season's end.

In season 3, there was a fleeting reference to an investigative podcast digging into the events of Shiv's wedding, where Kendall caused the death of a young hotel staff member by crashing a car whilst under the influence.

This seems destined to rear its head again at some point, with Kendall's guilty cash payment to the deceased teenager's family and Amir's aforementioned sighting of him on the night in question being threads that could be pulled on.

That Kendall and Shiv aren't rock bottom of this list is purely because of their family name.

9. Gerri Kellman (J Smith Cameron)

J Smith Cameron as Gerri Kellman in Succession season 4. SEAC

The current CEO of Waystar Royco seems destined to be discarded in season 4.

Though I have enjoyed her matter-of-fact delivery and wily ability to avoid the line of fire, she has fallen from Logan's good graces after Roman's catastrophic 'd**k pic' mishap and is almost certain to be demoted at the soonest opportunity.

10. Kerry Castellabate (Zoe Winters)

Zoe Winters as Kerry Castellabate in Succession season 4. SEAC

Kerry has charmed her way into Logan's inner circle rather quickly, emerging as a sharp business brain with a knack for reprimanding people that rivals that of her boss/possible lover.

Though her embarrassing ATN audition tape has reduced her standing for the time being, she is still a fringe contender to win Succession – especially if she does end up giving birth to another Roy child, as the siblings have worryingly speculated.

Succession is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

