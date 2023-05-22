In recent episodes, we've seen Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) form an alliance as the CEO bros, which has come under some strain following their controversial coverage of the presidential election.

HBO has offered an advance look at the Succession series finale, which promises a "nasty" end for the Roy family as the battle for Waystar Royco reaches its crescendo.

Meanwhile, Shiv (Sarah Snook) has essentially defected to the side of Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the Swedish entrepreneur looking to acquire Waystar, who could potentially appoint her its top boss if the deal goes through.

That's a big 'if' at this stage, with the merger still requiring the approval of the Waystar board, who could be swayed in either direction with a convincing enough pitch. Check out the dramatic trailer below for a glimpse at what's in store in the Succession finale:

The teaser is spliced with clips from the show's iconic opening credits sequence, which depicts the Roy siblings as children acclimatising to a life of extreme privilege and giving their best impressions of distant father, Logan (Brian Cox).

It serves to emphasise that this is our ultimate farewell to this group of characters and – if this trailer is any indication – it's likely to be a bloodbath.

As Matsson says: "We're gonna cut s**t close to the bone. We're gonna get right f**king in there. It's going to get nasty."

The comments follow several heated interactions with Kendall and Roman this season, who are bitterly opposed to the eccentric businessman getting his hands on their father's company.

There is hope of some more positive developments, however, as the trailer opens with a possible reconciliation between Shiv and husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

Meanwhile, failed presidential candidate Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) can be seen chuckling away at something later in the clip, with Willa by his side as always, continuing their status as an unlikely power couple.

