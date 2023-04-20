The fourth and final season of Succession is now well and truly underway.

The cast of Succession has been at the full height of their powers in recent episodes as the series tackled the game-changing moment of Logan Roy's death in the season's third episode.

The recent fourth episode included the twist revealing that Logan's only daughter Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) is pregnant - likely from her marriage to estranged husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

Meanwhile, as the employees of Waystar Royco weighed up how to fill the power vacuum left by Logan's death, the company ultimately appointed Logan's sons Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) to act as co-CEOs in the interim period heading into the sale of the company to tech mogul Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

Now, the fifth episode of the fourth season will see the Roy siblings summoned to Matsson's company retreat in Norway as they attempt to salvage the deal that Matsson carved out.

Will they get what they want? And when will the Succession season 4 episode 4 air?

When is Succession season 4 episode 5 released?

Succession season 4 episode 5, titled Kill List, will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW at 2am GMT on Monday 24th April 2023.

This is the same time as the series will air on HBO in the US.

The episode will be repeated at 9pm on Sky Atlantic the same day and will be available on NOW following its initial release.

Is there a trailer for Succession season 4 episode 5?

Yes, a trailer has been released for the fourth episode of Succession season 4.

The clip teases the Roy siblings making their trip to Norway to sit down for a summit with Lukas Matsson.

Will the tech mogul outsmart the siblings?

Succession season 4 release schedule

The following air dates based on UK dates are available below for the Succession season 4 release schedule.

Succession season 4 episode 1 - The Munsters - Monday 27th March 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 2 - The Rehearsal - Monday 3rd April 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 3 - Connor's Wedding - Monday 10th April 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 4 - Honeymoon States - Monday 17th April 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 5 - Kill List - Monday 24th April 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 6 - Living+ - Monday 1st May 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 7 - Tailgate Party - Monday 8th May 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 8 - TBC - Monday 15th May 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 9 - TBC - Monday 22nd May 2023 at 2am GMT. Succession season 4 episode 10 - TBC - Monday 29th May 2023 at 2am GMT.

Succession season 4 episode guide

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, and Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession. HBO

Here is your guide to the Succession season 4 episodes.

The Munsters - As Kendall, Shiv, and Roman hone their pitch for potential investors in LA, a call from Tom shifts the siblings’ focus towards one of their dad’s long-coveted companies. Back in NY, Greg’s uninvited plus-one raises questions at Logan’s birthday party, Connor considers throwing a gargantuan sum at his campaign, and Tom seeks assurances from Logan. The Rehearsal - After Shiv discovers that Tom is following Logan’s playbook, she, Kendall, and Roman consider backing Sandi and Stewy’s aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom… and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry. Later, Connor tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa goes AWOL. Connor’s Wedding - Before heading to Europe to meet with Matsson face-to-face, Logan tasks Roman with implementing an unsavoury first step in his strategic refocus. Meanwhile, Connor fixates on minutia at his wedding. Honeymoon States - As Roman, Kendall, and Shiv navigate a misstep with Matsson, the Waystar team discusses a pivotal recommendation to the board ahead of the GoJo sale. Angling for position, Kendall seeks support from Stewy and Hugo. Kill List - After being summoned to Norway for a GoJo team-building retreat, Waystar’s old guard grows increasingly concerned over the trip’s true purpose. Later, when Matsson makes a play for ATN, Shiv, Kendall, and Roman consider whether to fight for Logan’s crown jewel. Living+ - Ahead of a crucial new product launch on Investor Day, Shiv weighs a business proposal from Matsson, while Kendall and Roman call an impromptu meeting to flip the script on their latest interaction with the tech billionaire. Later, the brothers each try to match Logan’s tempestuous style, with varying results. Tailgate Party TBC TBC TBC

