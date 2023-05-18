In an interview with Marie Claire Australia , the actress and Shiv Roy star hinted at some surprises to come in the anticipated final episode.

Sarah Snook has revealed that the finale of HBO's Succession could be left on a somewhat cryptic note.

She said: "We knew it would be the final series [while filming], however, the way the series ends, a number of the cast felt it was left somewhat ambiguous."

With all eyes firmly on the reveal of the overall Succession victor, Snook's "ambiguous" comment only adds to the tension of the final two episodes left of the series.

Playing the only daughter of media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox), Snook commented on the fact that many fans relate to her character and find her empowering.

She said: "I think people find something empowering about her being such a b***h. Well, she's not a b***h, but... she is a b***h. They find her seeming lack of empathy and the way she's pursuing her dreams quite empowering. Shiv is complex because she's human, not because she's a woman. I like that about her."

The bombshells have kept coming in this recent final season of Succession, with the news being confirmed that Shiv is pregnant in the fourth episode, while the actress also confirmed her own real-life pregnancy earlier this year.

As all eyes are most certainly on the next two episodes to see how the hit show will wrap up, there's no telling what could happen. Of course, fan theories continue to swirl.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, showrunner Jesse Armstrong said of the final episode: “I've had different pitches in the room for different endings. This [final] one we've talked about certainly since the previous season as something we might be heading towards.”

But how exactly could it end? The question of who will end up heading up Waystar RoyCo has never felt so uncertain.

The penultimate ninth episode, entitled Church and State, is set to be an emotional one, with the episode's synopsis reading: "As the family girds themselves for an emotional funeral, Kendall finds himself at odds with Rava… and inopportune news from Jess.

"Later, Shiv tries to reposition herself within a new political landscape, as Kendall rallies supporters to his side."

