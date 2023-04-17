The latest episode, which is set just one day after the death of Logan Roy (Brian Cox), finds his children still processing the shocking loss of their father.

The bombshells keep coming in Succession , with season 4 episode 4 – titled Honeymoon States – confirming what fans have come to suspect in recent weeks: Shiv Roy is pregnant.

We find Shiv (played by Sarah Snook) lying in bed, staring off miserably into the distance when she receives a phone call from Dr Sharon Hasford, who has some important news.

"Good morning, Siobhan," she begins. "Sorry to bother you today... I wanted to discuss your results and – I didn't know – but I thought you would want the chance to be aware, if you're up to it?"

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In something of a daze, Shiv reluctantly agrees to hear what her doctor has to tell her.

Dr Hasford continues: "I won't draw it out: it's a good result. The journey we went on with the amniocentesis after what the blood test showed us – everything looks healthy."

This is the first confirmation we've had that Shiv is pregnant, with amniocentesis being a test given to some mothers if there is reason to believe that their baby could have a genetic or chromosomal condition (according to the NHS).

In this case, no such conditions were detected, while Dr Hasford is pleased to hear that Shiv herself has not been suffering any physical symptoms that could indicate a problem with the pregnancy.

Read more:

Of course, she doesn't seem to be aware of Shiv's mental state, which had been strained by the failure of her marriage to Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) – and is now being pushed to the brink by the loss of her father.

Dr Hasford concludes: "Well, in terms of all the results I have for you, there is nothing I think we should be concerned about. So, Dezina will reach out to make an appointment for your 20-week scan.

"But I'm thinking of you at this time, if there's anything I can do."

Shiv then curls up in bed – looking even more distressed than before she picked up the phone – most likely contemplating what to do next as her relationship with the baby's father remains in tatters.

Matthew Macfadyen plays Tom Wambsgans in Succession season 4 SEAC

Based on their interactions later in the episode, it seems that Tom is not aware of the pregnancy, but he expressed a strong desire to have a baby with Shiv in the previous season.

Eagle-eyed fans had picked up on hints about Shiv's state in earlier episodes – spotting she held her stomach after Tom's betrayal in the season 3 finale and ordered a non-alcoholic drink at the karaoke bar on the night before Connor's wedding.

Adding fuel to the rumour mill was Sarah Snook's recent reveal that she is pregnant in real life, which caused some to wonder if that could be reflected in her character.

Succession continues Monday 24th April 2023 on Sky Atlantic and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.