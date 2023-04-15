Having previously appeared in adaptations of Coben's The Stranger and Stay Close for Netflix, he will soon also be seen in another adaptation, Fool Me Once .

Richard Armitage fans may currently be caught up watching the actor in erotic thriller Obsession on Netflix , but he will soon be returning to the world of Harlan Coben, in his third collaboration with the author.

Armitage was asked in a conversation with this week's Radio Times magazine whether he is Coben's muse, to which he said: "I’m one of the Harlan Coben ensemble. I don’t think I should do any more. Three’s enough, if not too many!"

Armitage will be starring in Fool Me Once alongside Michelle Keegan, with the story following Keegan's Maya Stern, a grieving wife who discovers that her husband – thought to have been murdered – could still be alive, when nanny-cam footage seems to show him in her home.

Michelle Keegan stars in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once. Netflix

Armitage, who will be playing Keegan's possibly dead husband Joe, previously told RadioTimes.com that he thought Stay Close would be his final collaboration with Coben.

He said: "I'm always looking to do something radically different to what I've done before. I'd be really surprised, as much as I like Harlan and he likes me, I think it would be pushing our luck to do a third [collaboration]. But never say never."

The actor is currently starring in Obsession, as a surgeon who starts an affair with his son's fiancée, played by Charlie Murphy.

Armitage told Radio Times magazine of the role: "I knew that it would be intense before I even read the script. Everyone was asking, ‘Is this a temperature you’re comfortable with?’ I said, ‘Bring it on. Let’s not be British about this.’"

He also recently revealed that he felt "guilt" while shooting the series, saying: "I carried it around like a heavy feeling in my chest.

"Even in the green room between scenes with Indira [Varma, playing wife Ingrid] I'd struggle to look her in the eye. I'd think, 'How can you be doing this to someone so wonderful?'"

Fool Me Once will stream on Netflix, while Obsession is available to stream on the platform now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

