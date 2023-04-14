Armitage recently spoke about his experience filming the series, and admitted that he felt a constant sense of guilt when around Indira Varma, who plays his wife Ingrid, and Rish Shah, who plays his son Jay.

New erotic thriller series Obsession , based on Josephine Hart's novella Damage, is now available on Netflix , and it sees Richard Armitage's surgeon William starting a steamy affair with his son's fiancée Anna, played by Charlie Murphy .

Armitage said: "I carried it around like a heavy feeling in my chest. Even in the green room between scenes with Indira (playing my wife, Ingrid) I'd struggle to look her in the eye. I'd think, 'How can you be doing this to someone so wonderful?'"

He continued: "Rish is such an open book with this extraordinary, quiet directness. I honestly came to love him like my own son, which made things even worse. I felt that horrible guilty thing in my chest again. I'd look at him and think, 'Oh man!'"

Richard Armitage and Charlie Murphy in Obsession. Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Murphy previously explained that she found her role in the series "empowering", with the Happy Valley star saying: "Anna is the dominant submissive in the relationship and it's incredibly important to her that she's the one who sets the rules."

She continued: "She appears to give [William] the reins, but she also lets him know exactly what the boundaries are, and she is diligent and vigilant about it. And how often do you see women on screen in control of the sex? It was so empowering."

Armitage will soon be seen in another Harlan Coben adaptation for Netflix, Fool Me Once, having previously starred in The Stranger and Stay Close.

He will appear in the series alongside stars including Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Dame Joanna Lumley, Emmett J Scanlan and Dino Fetscher.

