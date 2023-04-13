The Happy Valley actor stars opposite Richard Armitage in the new series – and ahead of its release today (Thursday 13th April) she spoke about how vital it was that her character Anna was in full control of setting boundaries in her sex life.

Charlie Murphy has said that her role in Netflix erotic thriller Obsession is "so empowering".

“Anna is the dominant submissive in the relationship and it’s incredibly important to her that she’s the one who sets the rules," Murphy explained.

"She appears to give him [Armitage's character William Farrow] the reins, but she also lets him know exactly what the boundaries are, and she is diligent and vigilant about it. And how often do you see women on screen in control of the sex? It was so empowering."

She added that when she first read the script, she thought, "Oh my God, 100 percent ‘yes’ to this".

"And I couldn’t have been more right," she continued. "It was the most dynamic and fun role I could ever have imagined.”

Meanwhile, Armitage said that the series is "about male-female relationships in 2023 and the conversations that we’re having –and should be having – about consent and permission."

He added: "As their relationship develops, you see William and Anna are very much navigating those complex waters together."

Based on Josephine Hart's novella Damage, Obsession follows William as he finds himself pulled into a self-destructive love affair with Anna, with her perspective at the forefront of the series.

Armitage and Murphy are joined in the cast by Extrapolations star Indira Varma, who plays William's wife Ingrid, and Ms Marvel's Rish Shah, who plays Anna's fiancé Jay, while Pippa Bennett-Warner, Sonera Angel, Anil Goutam and Marion Bailey also appear.

