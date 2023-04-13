Starring Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley) and Richard Armitage ( The Hobbit trilogy ) in the lead roles, the four-part drama tells the tale of a man's destructive relationship with his son's girlfriend.

Following hot on the heels of Sex/Life, Netflix has released a new erotic thriller titled Obsession .

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen Murphy before, read on for everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Charlie Murphy?

Charlie Murphy as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley.

Murphy is an Irish actress who got her breakout role in 2010 in Love/Hate playing Siobhan Delaney. She won the 2013 Irish Film and Television Award for Best TV Actress for her role in the renowned Irish crime drama.

She also went on to bag two IFTA Awards, one for Best Actress in a Supporting Role as Ann Gallagher in the BBC One drama series Happy Valley, and another for Best Actress in a Supporting Role as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders in 2018.

Murphy plays the role of Anna in Obsession, a woman who works for the foreign office and embarks on an affair with her boyfriend’s father.

She also has a number of theatre credits, including a part in The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh (West End) in 2018.

How old is Charlie Murphy?

The actress is 34 years old.

What has Charlie Murphy previously starred in?

Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders.

Viewers will recognise Murphy from her roles as Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders as well as her portrayal of Ann Gallagher in BBC's Happy Valley.

Other TV credits include 2022 thriller Deadline, Halo and The Capture season 2.

What has Charlie Murphy said about starring in Obsession?

Charlie Murphy as Anna and Rish Shah as Jay in Obsession. Netflix

Discussing her role on Obsession, Murphy said: "It was the most dynamic and fun role I could ever have imagined."

She continued: “On the one hand, [Anna's] desperately looking for normality to anchor and heal her and that’s what she gets from Jay, but the destructive side seeks out danger and annihilation and that’s what William represents.”

Is Charlie Murphy on Instagram?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @charliemurphyactress.

She has over 100,000 followers at the time of writing.

Is Charlie Murphy on Twitter?

Yes, she can be found at the handle @CharlieBMurphy.

