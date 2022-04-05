Meet the cast of Deadline, Channel 5's latest thriller

Deadline opens on a media storm as wealthy woman Natalie Varga (Murphy) stands accused of murdering her husband and finds her reputation swiftly dragged through the mud in numerous big-name publications.

Channel 5 continues to carve out a space for itself in the realm of scripted drama, with its latest effort being a four-part thriller starring Charlie Murphy ( Peaky Blinders ) and James D'Arcy (Marvel's Agent Carter).

Nevertheless, she isn't going down without a fight, enlisting the help of disgraced investigative journalist James Alden (D'Arcy) to expose the true culprit and clear her name.

Deadline comes from screenwriter Gareth Tunley – who also penned Channel 5's critically panned 2021 miniseries Intruder – with Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Motherland) as co-writer and Joe Ahearne (Doctor Who) taking directing duties.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Deadline cast, ahead of the show's premiere on Channel 5.

Charlie Murphy plays Natalie Varga

Channel 5

Who is Natalie? Natalie is a wealthy woman who is accused of murdering her husband. She becomes a scandalous figure in the national press, with a wide variety of publications taking glee in tearing her down and scrutinising her every move. In a desperate attempt to set the record straight, she accepts an interview request from James – but in return, she asks him to find the real killer.

What else has Charlie Murphy been in? Murphy has previously earned acclaim for her performances as Ann Gallagher in Happy Valley and Jessie Eden in Peaky Blinders. Meanwhile, fans of The Last Kingdom will remember her for portraying Iseult in the show's first season; a mysterious woman who briefly becomes acquainted with Uhtred of Bebbanburg. This year, she has appeared in high-profile video game adaptation Halo, which airs on newbie streamer Paramount Plus.

James D'Arcy plays James Alden

Channel 5

Who is James? James is an investigative journalist who remains haunted by a mistake he made in his early days on the job. He finds himself fascinated by Natalie's story when it hits the press and only becomes more infatuated with her after their first meeting. While not a detective, he accepts the challenge of uncovering the true culprit behind her husband's murder, motivated by his feelings for Natalie and a thirst for personal redemption.

What else has James D'Arcy been in? D'Arcy is known for television roles in ITV dramas Secret Diary of a Call Girl and Broadchurch, as well as US thriller Homeland and Prime Video miniseries Leonardo. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is known for playing Edwin Jarvis – the Stark family butler – in both Agent Carter and Avengers: Endgame (the latter being only a brief cameo). In 2017, he teamed up with director Christopher Nolan for war film Dunkirk and will do so again for upcoming biopic Oppenheimer.

Indra Ové plays Barbara

Channel 5

Who is Barbara? Barbara is James' boss at Patchwork Pictures, the production company where he currently works as a documentary filmmaker. The two of them have a very strong relationship, having been friends for a long time and even once harbouring romantic feelings for one another. As a result, Barbara is willing to turn a blind eye to his reckless tendencies, but she may find herself pushed too far by his mission to clear Natalie's name.

What else has Indra Ové been in? Ové's recent projects include ITV drama Unforgotten, fantasy comedy Good Omens and Netflix hit Sex Education, where she played foster parent Anna. On the big screen, she has a memorable role in the first Resident Evil movie and, more recently, appeared in British romcom Finding Your Feet.

Brian Caspe plays Toth

Channel 5

Who is Toth? Toth is a formidable henchman who takes an interest in James' investigation.

What else has Brian Caspe been in? Caspe recently appeared in BritBox original thriller Spy City, sci-fi drama Doctor Who and Prime Video's Carnival Row.

Anamaria Marinca plays Mrs Molnar

Channel 5

Who is Mrs Molnar? Mrs Molnar is Natalie's lawyer, who is cautious about allowing James access to her client.

What else has Anamaria Marinca been in? Marinca has recently been seen in Apple TV+ drama Invasion as well as Sky thrillers Temple and Tin Star. On the big screen, she is known for roles in The Old Guard, The Girl with All the Gifts and 2017's live-action Ghost in the Shell.

Deadline premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Tuesday 5th April 2022 and will be available to watch on My5.

