“It's really great that we're going back to do something that we love.”

Also starring Cara Delevigne as an immigrant fairy named Vignette Stonemoss, the first season kicks off with a murder investigation before spinning off into different plotlines – and according to Bloom, the second season (which begins filming in September 2019) will only build on the foundation laid down in the first episodes.

“I think a lot of shows in the first season, world-building shows like this, probably are finding their feet,” he said.

“In the new [season two] episodes I think I think the world-building is just growing and getting better, and it’s really growing into something.

“From what I've read for season two it's really exciting, and we’ve got an amazing cast of actors.”

Sounds like the magic is just beginning...

Carnival Row is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now