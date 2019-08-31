Carnival Row, a new drama set in a fantastical Victorian city, will arrive this summer, with Suicide Squad's Cara Delevingne starring as a "faery" who flees her homeland after an invasion turns the place into a war-zone and strikes up a romance with a human detective, played by Lord of the Rings alum Orlando Bloom.

Find out everything you need to know about the new series below.

When is Carnival Row released on Amazon Prime Video?

The series will launch on Friday 30th August 2019.

Is there a trailer for Carnival Row?

Yes! The most recent trailer (above) fleshes out the romance at the heart of the series, while also showing the ongoing unrest between humans and supernatural creatures.

There are also a few teasers narrated by Cara Delevingne's Vignette Stonemoss, a faery whose land had been savaged by humans. "The empires of man brought us the chaos of war," she says, "and then, from the chaos of hopelessness, they brought me him."

By him, she means Orlando Bloom's Rycroft Philostrate who... appears to die quite early on? But then comes back somehow? Check it out below.

Prior to this, a teaser had been released which gives us a look at the societal divide - between humans and faeries - in the fantastical world in passing train carriages. Check it out below.

Amazon released another short teaser clip when the release date was announced, which sees Delevingne and Bloom back-to-back.

"There is a rift in this city," Delevingne says," while Bloom adds: "time is running out." It's quite cryptic, but it seems like something is about to kick off...

Who is in the cast of Carnival Row?

Bloom and Delevingne lead the series as human detective Rycroft Philostrate and refugee faerie Vignette Stonemoss.

David Gyasi (Interstellar) also stars as Agreus, a wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order, while Karla Crome (Misfits) plays Tourmaline, a faerie poet driven from her homeland. Jared Harris (Mad Men, Chernobyl) will feature in a recurring role as Absalom Breakspear.

Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) and Tamzin Merchant (The Tudors) are also set to appear as Piety Breakspear and Imogen Spurnrose, respectively.

What is Carnival Row about?

According to Amazon, Carnival Row is "a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom.

"But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

"Vignette harbours a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row."

In July, Amazon Prime Video released a video in which Delevingne explains the different species that inhabit the world.

"A Faery is a wonderful mythical creature that flies, has wings and is from a land called Tirnanock," she says.

"A Puck is a horned creature with hooves. "A Trow is a large lumbering creature kind of like a gentle giant.

"A Haruspex is also a Faery who practises Haruspicy". No, us neither.

Is there a second series of Carnival Row?

Yes, there is. Amazon gave the green light to another batch of episodes in July 2019, way before the series had even launched.

